Pupil killed at Mpumalanga school

A 19-year-old grade 11 pupil has been fatally stabbed at MD Moetanalo Secondary School in the Steve Tshwete municipality in Mpumalanga.

“It is alleged the pupil was fatally stabbed by a fellow pupil on the school premises while pupils were changing classes on Tuesday,” the provincial department of education said.

“Preliminary information indicates an altercation ensued between the two pupils which culminated in the victim being stabbed in the back.

“Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and are pursuing the suspect, who allegedly fled the scene after the incident.”

Education MEC Lindi Masina will visit the school and the bereaved family on Wednesday, accompanied by officials who can offer psychosocial support.

