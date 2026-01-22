15 camps in Kruger Park remain closed after floods, public asked to donate money

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Shimuwini camp in the Kruger National Park during the floods.

Infrastructure damage at the flood-stricken Kruger National Park is widespread, says environmental minister Willie Aucamp.

The park has reported damage to bridges, roads, water and electrical systems and services, and destruction at staff villages and tourist accommodation.

It reported 15 camps remain closed, with some completely inaccessible due to destruction of roads and bridges.

Aucamp said temporary gate closures, limiting access to the park in certain areas, and overnight and day visits, is continuing.

“There is no doubt the park faces immediate to medium-term revenue loss as a result.”

Providing a detailed breakdown, he said:

In the northern part (Nxanatseni region) of the park, some roads are not accessible due to damage from flooding, including S57 Shisha low-level bridge providing access to Sirheni bush camp, H14 Phalaborwa to Mopani and the Tsendzeleka low-level bridge approach. The H1-4 Letaba to Mopani approach at the high-level bridge has been washed away. This means Tshokwane picnic site, Satara rest camp and the northern regions of the park are not accessible.

In the southern part (Marula region), road closures are at the H4-1 Skukuza to Lower Sabie, as the three temporary bypasses have been washed away. S1 Skukuza to Phabeni is not accessible, as the L5 drainage structure has been washed away.

The H2-2 Pretoriuskop to Afsaal (gravel road) is not accessible due to drift structures being washed away. Final assessment of all gravel roads will be done only once roads become accessible to determine their condition.

All tourism camps and related facilities in the northern part (Nxanatseni region) have been closed, namely Pafuri border camp, Punda Maria rest camp, Sirheni bush camp, Shingwedzi rest camp, Bateleur bush camp, Mopani rest camp, Tsendzeleka rustic camp, Shimuwini bush camp, Letaba and Olifants rest camps, and Balule satellite camp.

Tourism camps and related facilities in the southern part (Marula region) that have been closed are Crocodile Bridge rest camp and gate, Lower Sabie, Mbiyamiti, Satara rest camp, and Talamati bush camp.

The southern and northern areas of the park remain cut off from each other.

The Malelane, Numbi and Paul Kruger gates are open, with an entry quota system in place.

Aucamp has called on the public to make donations to help fund the repair work.

“The park experienced flooding in 2023, which it was recovering from when the most recent floods hit. The combined scale of infrastructure damage and operational disruption in the recent flooding has exceeded the park’s existing contingency and maintenance budgets. Prolonged recovery delays risk not only environmental degradation and loss of tourism revenue, but also adverse socio-economic consequences for surrounding communities and the broader conservation sector.

“To expedite recovery and restoration efforts, there are substantial financial requirements.”

The public has been asked to assist, leading to the launch of the SANParks’ Kruger Recovery Fund and another by the voluntary Honorary Rangers grouping.

TimesLIVE