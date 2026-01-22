Artist accused of murder of former Plett detective appears in court

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A well-known Garden Route artist and sculptor, Bevan van Druten, appeared briefly in court on Wednesday for the alleged murder of the woman he had recently started dating.

Van Druten, 53, who boasts on his website that he has sold his artwork internationally, appeared in the Plettenberg Bay magistrate’s court on Wednesday afternoon after allegedly killing Nicky van Heerden, 54, on Sunday.

Western Cape National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the case was postponed to January 26 for the accused’s legal representative to be briefed for a possible bail application.

He said the state would oppose bail.

Van Druten was arrested not far from where Van Heerden’s body was found.

Nicky van Heerden was murdered at the weekend (SUPPLIED)

Police spokesperson W/O Christopher Spies said the body of Van Heerden, a former detective in Plettenberg Bay, was found at Keurbooms River at about 10.30pm after someone reported hearing a woman screaming.

Police found her body next to an abandoned vehicle believed to belong to Van Druten. She was declared dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Van Heerden’s family spokesperson, Hein Bruwer, said: “She was a very free-spirited person.”

He said Van Heerden loved animals, especially her dog Cooper. She did not have children.

“We’re distraught,” he said, adding he had only met the accused briefly shortly before the murder.

The family has not set a date for the funeral, as they are awaiting the postmortem results.

I was arrested without being read my rights and I was not brought to court within the stipulated 48 hours. — Bevan van Druten

In court, Van Druten told magistrate Zukiswa Balleng he was not happy with the way he had been treated by the police. “I was arrested without being read my rights and I was not brought to court within the stipulated 48 hours. I was told I have a right to appear in court within 48 hours,” he said.

Ntabazalila said Van Druten would be referred to the district surgeon for observation.

“We [the state] will refer the accused to the district surgeon based on what is in the docket and what has been disclosed by the investigating officer to the prosecutor. No issues about injuries have been raised by the accused,” he said.

Van Druten featured in the 2024 Plettenberg Bay Arts Festival in the Land Arts Route category. According to the Plett tourism website, he is a driftwood artist who recently relocated to Plettenberg Bay’s Keurbooms River from Wilderness. His art specialises in birds, but he has created a variety of wildlife ranging from life-size lions to rhinos, kudus, giraffes, sharks, whales, turtles and fish.

“Bevan sets a clear intention in his sculptures to inspire people to embrace natural wonder,” the website states.

On his own website, Van Druten wrote his sculptures had been shipped to clients all over SA and as far afield as California, London, France, Germany and Sweden.

He remains in custody and has not yet pleaded to the charges.

