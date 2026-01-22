BREAKING | Sex-pest accused Eastern Cape teacher kills two ex-colleagues, wounds third

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Two teachers were shot dead at Ntabankulu Primary School on Thursday.

Two teachers were shot dead and a third was wounded at Ntabankulu Primary School on Thursday by a disgraced former teacher who opened fire on staff before turning the gun on himself.

The fatal shootings occurred at about noon and are being investigated by the Ntabankulu police.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said the suspect, who previously worked at the school, allegedly forced his way onto the premises by cutting through the perimeter fence.

“It is alleged that at approximately 12pm a former teacher at the school, who was out on bail [on] sexual assault charges involving learners, forcibly gained entry to the premises by cutting through the perimeter fence,” Gantana said.

“The suspect proceeded directly to the school kitchen, where he opened fire on three educators.

“Following this, the suspect shot and killed himself,” she said.

One teacher was declared dead at the scene. Two others who were wounded were taken for medical treatment.

The suspect was also declared dead at the scene.

One of the wounded teachers later died, police said

“A full investigation into the circumstances of the attack is under way, including the suspect’s breach of bail conditions,” Gantana said.

“The scene has been cordoned off for processing by forensic experts.”

Eastern Cape acting police commissioner Major-General Thandiswa Kupiso condemned the attack and extended condolences to the victims and their families.

“The SAPS wishes to extend condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased educator.

“Our thoughts are also with the injured victims, and we wish them a full recovery. We condemn this violent act in the strongest terms,” Kupiso said.

We will ensure that the Alfred Ndzo East Education district provides counselling and debriefing to the bereaved families and learners — Eastern Cape education department head Sharon Maasdorp

Eastern Cape education department head Sharon Maasdorp condemned the incident and said pupils and teachers would receive psychosocial support.

“We send our condolences to the bereaved families. We will ensure that the Alfred Ndzo East Education district provides counselling and debriefing to the bereaved families and learners.”

Education spokesperson Mali Mtima said police were at the school processing the scene and classes would resume next week.

Daily Dispatch