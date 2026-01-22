Driver in court on murder charges as scholar transport crash death toll rises to 14

The 22-year-old driver involved in the Vanderbijlpark crash which claimed 14 school pupils’ lives appeared in court on Thursday.
Ayanda Dludla was charged with murder, attempted murder, driving without a valid permit and driving an unlicensed vehicle.
Two pupils injured in Monday’s crash died in hospital in the early hours on Thursday, police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said.
The scholar transport vehicle collided head-on with a truck. The pupils who died were in grades 1 to 11.
TimesLIVE
