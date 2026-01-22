Driver in court on murder charges as scholar transport crash death toll rises to 14

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

22/01/2026. 14 counts of murder, 3 counts of attempted murder, as well as charges of driving without a valid permit and operating an unlicensed vehicle have been opened against Ayanda Dludla, the driver who is alleged to have caused the accident that claimed 14 lives on Monday morning in Vanderbijlpark. Picture: Refilwe Kholomonyane

The 22-year-old driver involved in the Vanderbijlpark crash which claimed 14 school pupils’ lives appeared in court on Thursday.

Ayanda Dludla was charged with murder, attempted murder, driving without a valid permit and driving an unlicensed vehicle.

Two pupils injured in Monday’s crash died in hospital in the early hours on Thursday, police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said.

The scholar transport vehicle collided head-on with a truck. The pupils who died were in grades 1 to 11.

TimesLIVE