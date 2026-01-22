Home improvements lead festive retail surge in SA: report

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Access to digital and card payments remains critical for businesses seeking to benefit from peak spending periods, says Visa’s Lineshree Moodley. Stock photo.

South Africans spent more during the 2025/26 festive season despite economic pressure, with households prioritising home improvements and essentials.

Business travel linked to the B20/G20 Summit delivered a significant boost to local economies, according to Visa’s latest Retail Spend Monitor.

The report, released on Thursday by Visa Consulting & Analytics, shows total holiday retail spend across all payment methods grew by 7.9% year on year, based on transactions recorded over a seven-week period from November 1 to late December.

While the data is published independently on Visa’s website, TimesLIVE interviewed Lineshree Moodley, Visa’s SA country head, to unpack what the trends meant for ordinary South Africans and businesses on the ground.

According to Visa, spending growth was strongest in:

home furniture and appliances, which rose 16.1%; followed by

hardware purchases, up 14.4%; and

clothing and footwear, which increased 5.8%.

South Africans are becoming more comfortable shopping online, but there is still a clear preference for going into stores to complete purchases. People may research online, compare prices or use AI tools, but when it comes to buying, many still want the in-store experience — Lineshree Moodley, Visa SA country head

Moodley said the figures suggest consumers were focused on improving their living spaces rather than luxury purchases. “When you look at that category, it signals strong demand for home essentials,” she said.

“Consumers were investing in appliances, furnishing their homes and making improvements, which is also reflected in the lift we saw in hardware spend driven by home improvement and seasonal renovations.”

The spending period includes Black Friday promotions, which Moodley said played a role in encouraging consumers to shop, particularly in November.

In-store purchases vs e-commerce

Despite the rapid growth of online shopping, in-store purchases still dominated, accounting for 88% of total holiday payment volumes. E-commerce spending, however, rose sharply by 49.9% year on year, albeit from a lower base.

Moodley said this reflected a changing but still cautious consumer.

“South Africans are becoming more comfortable shopping online, but there is still a clear preference for going into stores to complete purchases. People may research online, compare prices or use AI tools, but when it comes to buying, many still want the in-store experience.”

Visa noted that the 2025/26 festive season marked the first time artificial intelligence was used at scale by consumers to guide shopping decisions, from gift ideas to price comparisons.

Access to digital and card payments remains critical for businesses seeking to benefit from peak spending periods, Moodley said, adding that increased digital adoption reduces reliance on cash and supports broader economic participation.

Economic impact of business travel

Beyond retail, the report highlights the economic impact of business travel during the B20/G20 Summit, held in November.

Visa data shows national spending during the summit week peaked at 49% above the same period in 2024, driven largely by international travellers.

The strongest growth was recorded in food and restaurants, where spending increased 29%, followed by retail shopping, up 28%, and air travel and accommodation, which rose 14%.

“Restaurants, dining and entertainment recorded the highest uplift, and we saw spending across both personal and business cards,” Moodley said.

“In the week before the summit, personal card spending was more prominent, while during the summit itself, business and commercial card spending increased.”

While Johannesburg hosted the summit, Cape Town also recorded spillover spending, particularly in the week preceding the event, highlighting the indirect benefits of large-scale international gatherings.

Looking ahead, Visa said the insights could help businesses and policymakers ensure future shopping seasons and mega-events translate into sustainable economic opportunities.

