Identities of 12 children killed in scholar transport crash released

The Gauteng education department has confirmed and made public the identities of the 12 children who died in Vanderbijlpark on January 19 2026. (Gauteng education department)

The Gauteng education department has confirmed and made public the identities of the 12 children who died in Vanderbijlpark on Monday.

The driver of a scholar transport vehicle, who collided head-on with a truck, is expected to appear in court on Thursday to face charges of culpable homicide and reckless and negligent driving.

The department, offering condolences to those affected by the road accident, said of the children: “Your dreams, smiles and potential will forever remain part of our collective memory. You will always be remembered, honoured and loved.”

The children were in grades 1 to 11:

  • Buhle Radebe – grade 11, Hoërskool Vanderbijlpark;
  • Bokamoso Mokhobo – grade 8, Hoërskool Vanderbijlpark;
  • Sibongile Madonsela – grade 10, Hoërskool Vanderbijlpark;
  • Leano Moiloa – grade 8, Vaal High School;
  • Lesego Sefatsa – grade 2, Oakwood Primary School;
  • Letlotlo Katlego Makwe – grade 2, Vaal Triangle Primary School;
  • Ofentse Jayden Vinger – grade 1, Oliver Lodge Primary School;
  • Lindokuhle Mabaso – grade 5, Noordhoek Primary School;
  • Pheello Motaung – grade 11, El-Shaddai Christian School;
  • Puleng Maphalla – grade 11, El-Shaddai Christian School;
  • Naledi Motsapi – grade 10, El-Shaddai Christian School;
  • Bohlale Lekekela – grade 1, El-Shaddai Christian School.

