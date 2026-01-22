Relief after scholar transport crash in Limpopo leaves pupils unharmed

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

All pupils involved in a scholar transport accident in the Waterberg district on Thursday morning are safe, the Limpopo education department said.

This comes after a head-on collision between a school bus and a light delivery vehicle.

The incident occurred along the R510 Prospectus Road between Northam and Thabazimbi.

The bus was transporting pupils from Chrome Mine Primary School when it collided head-on with the LDV.

“All learners from Chrome Mine Primary School who were on board the bus are safe. As a precautionary measure, the children have been taken to Dumela Mine Hospital in Thabazimbi for medical assessment. At this stage, no serious injuries have been reported,” the department said in a statement.

Emergency services responded swiftly to the scene and health officials were closely monitoring the pupils.

The incident comes amid heightened concern around scholar transport safety after a devastating crash earlier this week on the R553 Golden Highway outside Vanderbijlpark.

We are thankful that all the children are safe, and we wish to reassure everyone that the department will provide all necessary support during this difficult time — Limpopo education MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya

Fourteen children died after a Toyota Quantum scholar transport taxi collided head-on with a tipper truck on Monday morning.

A memorial service for the children is scheduled to be held on Friday.

Limpopo education MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya expressed her deep sadness over the Vanderbijlpark tragedy while also conveying relief that no lives were lost in Thursday’s Waterberg crash.

“Our thoughts are with the learners, their families, the educators, and the entire school community affected by this distressing event. We are thankful that all the children are safe, and we wish to reassure everyone that the department will provide all necessary support during this difficult time,” said Lerule-Ramakhanya.

The Limpopo education department urged all scholar transport operators to exercise extreme caution and always prioritise the safety of pupils.

