South Africa

WATCH | 22-year-old scholar transport driver appears in court

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

The scene where 14 school pupils died in an accident between a private scholar transport vehicle and a truck in Vanderbijlpark this week. (Thulani Mbele)

The 22-year-old scholar transport driver who was driving the vehicle in which 14 school pupils died in Vanderbijlpark on Monday is expected to appear at the Vanderbijlpark magistrate’s court on Thursday.

TimesLIVE

,

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Driver in court on murder charges as scholar transport crash death toll rises to 14

2

Brian Baloyi urges coach Hugo Broos to reconsider Lorch for Bafana

3

‘Pay later’ power plan hopes to ignite support amid rising electricity costs

4

ANC foreign policy not in country’s interests, says FF Plus

5

Calls for urgent scholar transport safety reforms after Vanderbijlpark tragedy

Related Articles