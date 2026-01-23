Man sentenced to life for repeated rape of younger relative

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A 48-year-old KwaZulu-Natal man who raped a family member at knifepoint after breaking into his house has been handed a lengthy jail term.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said the 22-year-old man was raped on three nights.

The man suffered secondary victimisation after opening a criminal case, the Ingwavuma regional court heard.

This emerged from a victim impact statement facilitated by court preparation officer Mandisa Sikakane.

“He was bullied after the incident and endured verbal abuse from the community.

“He still suffers psychological and emotional trauma and lives in constant fear.”

Ramkisson-Kara said the attacks took place in northern KwaZulu-Natal in November and December 2019 and January 2020.

“On each occasion, the accused entered the complainant’s home at night when the complainant was asleep.

“He was armed with a knife, which he used to threaten the complainant before raping him. The accused also threatened to kill the complainant and rape his family members if the complainant reported the matter.”

On the third occasion, the victim decided to speak up despite the threats. He informed his mother, and the police were contacted. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was examined by a doctor.

The accused went on the run and remained at large until he was arrested in 2024.

During the trial, prosecutor Lungisile Bhengu led the testimony of the complainant, his mother and the doctor who conducted the medical examination. The doctor confirmed that he had been raped.

The Ingwavuma regional court sentenced the offender to life imprisonment for “rape on diverse occasions” for the two instances in 2019 and to 15 years imprisonment for the rape in 2020.

“The National Prosecuting Authority commends the sentences handed down,” said Ramkisson-Kara. “The accused, being a family member of the complainant, was in a position of trust. The offences broke that trust and caused immense pain and suffering to the complainant. Cases such as this demonstrate the NPA’s unwavering commitment to curbing sexual offences in our communities.”

TimesLIVE