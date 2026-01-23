South Africa

POLL | Are the measures taken against the Steers manager punitive or a slap on the wrist?

The restaurant manager instructed the staff to remove weeds outside the restaurant

The viral video of the fast-food chain Steers, showing employees in uniforms performing gardening duties outside the restaurant in Menlo Park, Pretoria, has sparked a debate about workers’ rights.

In the video, several men wearing Steers uniforms are seen clearing weeds and doing outdoor maintenance tasks. A passerby stopped and asked workers why they were doing gardening work.

According to Steers, the situation arose after the restaurant manager instructed the staff to remove weeds outside the restaurant after the December festive period.

In response to the backlash, the restaurant criticised the behaviour, saying it was inappropriate and not in line with company standards.

The franchise was issued with a formal notice, and managers at the affected restaurant underwent immediate training.

However, many South Africans feel the punishment was too lenient and are calling for the restaurant to fire the manager.

