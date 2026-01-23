Post-school sector ready for 2026, but space limited

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Minister of higher education and training Buti Manamela briefs the media on plans for the post-school education and training (PSET) sector for the 2026 academic year on January 22.

South Africa’s post-school education system is ready for the 2026 academic year but there are not enough funded spaces for all pupils who passed matric.

Higher education minister Buti Manamela said this in Pretoria on Thursday while outlining the state of the post-school education and training (PSET) sector after the release of the 2025 matric results.

While the results were praised, the minister said the system has about 535,000 funded and planned spaces across universities, TVET colleges, community education colleges (CET), skills programmes and workplace-based learning.

“This gap between matric success and available spaces is real and longstanding,” said Manamela.

“The task before us is therefore not to explain it away, but to manage it responsibly, to expand pathways and to prevent confusion, despair or false expectations.”

Manamela stressed that a matric bachelor’s pass does not guarantee admission to a university or to a specific course.

The 2025 results revealed:

46.4% of pupils achieved a bachelor’s pass

28.1% achieved a diploma pass

13.5% achieved a higher certificate

This means more than 40% of pupils did not qualify for “bachelor’s studies”.

Manamela said universities have their own entry requirements, including subject choices, minimum symbols and selection processes, especially where demand is high.

Many pupils and families were disappointed, not because pupils failed, but because expectations were not aligned with reality.

“Our responsibility is to ensure that learners understand, early and clearly, the full range of credible post-school pathways, not only the most visible ones.”

The minister raised concerns about the decline in the gateway subjects.

There has been a steady shift away from pure mathematics to mathematical literacy, while performances in maths, accounting, and physical sciences remain weak.

This has limited access to high-demand fields such as engineering, health sciences, ICT and data science.

“These trends exclude learners from high-demand programmes in engineering, health sciences, ICT, data science, and advanced manufacturing — not because of institutional failure, but because of subject-level preparation,” said Manamela.

To address this, the department of basic and higher education is finalising a memorandum of understanding to improve subject choice guidance and transitions into STEM programmes.

TVET and CET colleges

The minister said the department is moving away from a university-only narrative and placing greater focus on technical and vocational education and training (TVET) and community education and training (CET) colleges.

“TVET and CET colleges are not residual options. They are central pillars of the PSET system,” he said.

“They provide practical, accessible, and work-relevant education to the majority of South Africans and are essential to confronting unemployment, inequality and poverty.”

The National Skills Fund is investing more than R350m in the uMasinga TVET Smart Campus pilot, expected to be completed by 2027.

“This project signals the direction we must take: modern, digitally enabled, future-ready institutions,” said Manamela.

Short courses and workplace learning prioritised

Because there are limits on buildings and staff, Manamela said the government will focus more on:

short courses and modular qualifications

occupational programmes that can be expanded quickly

apprenticeships, learnerships and internships

According to the minister, these options allow faster entry into the job market, while still giving students a chance to study further later.

A new Just Energy Transition Skills Desk will link training to sectors such as renewable energy, construction, and electric mobility.

CET colleges have opened for the 2026 academic year and are ready to take in youths and adults who want to complete or improve their schooling.

They offer the Amended Senior Certificate, second-chance matric programmes and skills training. Registrations for full-year programmes close on February 27, while short courses remain open throughout the year.

NSFAS and funding pressure

The minister acknowledged pressure on student funding.

For 2026:

626,935 first-time NSFAS applicants are provisionally eligible

427,144 returning university students met the funding requirements

appeals are still being processed

Setas will also support more than 23,000 students with bursaries worth nearly R2bn in the 2025/26 financial year.

The government is also expanding support for the “missing middle” students who do not qualify for NSFAS but cannot afford fees.

State of readiness and student wellbeing

The department said institutions are ready for the 2026 academic year, after a review by the ministerial “war room”.

Student health and safety remain a priority. Higher Health continues to offer support services, including a 24-hour crisis helpline.

Students are urged to rely only on official department, NSFAS and institutional platforms for information, and to avoid unregistered private colleges offering unaccredited courses.

First-time students were also warned not to travel to campuses unless their admission and accommodation have been confirmed.

The minister said the post-school system is under pressure but not in crisis.

“Not every learner will secure immediate placement in their first choice,” said Manamela. “But every learner must be able to find a credible, supported pathway into learning, skills development, and productive participation in society.”

