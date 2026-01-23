Principal accused of sexual harassment ousted after lengthy legal battle

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The principal of Merchiston Preparatory School in Pietermaritzburg has been removed from his post after a lengthy legal battle. In the interim, deputy principal Eric White will lead the school. Stock photo.

The principal of Merchiston Preparatory School in Pietermaritzburg has been removed from his post after a lengthy legal battle over allegations of sexual harassment, nepotism and professional misconduct.

The school governing body (SGB) announced on Friday that a court settlement had been reached between the SGB, the KwaZulu-Natal department of education, and the embattled principal, Llewellyn Bragin.

“By agreement of all parties, Bragin is no longer the headmaster of Merchiston Preparatory School, and his appointment has been set aside,” said SGB chair Paul Campbell.

“This agreement has been made an order of the court.”

The headmaster position is now formally vacant and is expected to be advertised by the department of education in the upcoming vacancy bulletin.

In the interim, deputy principal Eric White — who was previously suspended during the turmoil — will lead the school as acting headmaster. He will be supported by deputy headmasters Richard Bennett, Debbie Sidey and Michael Dick.

The SGB initiated legal proceedings in 2023, seeking to compel the department of education to suspend Bragin pending an investigation into several serious allegations.

These included:

Sexual harassment: multiple claims of harassing female staff members.

Nepotism: improperly hiring his wife.

Misconduct: allegations of being intoxicated while on school tours.

Sunday Times previously reported Bragin consistently denied these claims, describing them in court papers as a “vicious attack” on his character. He countered by accusing White of conspiring with the SGB to oust him in a bid to take his job.

“I categorically deny all allegations of victimisation, intimidation, outbursts of anger and sexual harassment,” Bragin stated in his responding papers.

He argued that the complaints were “baseless, untrue, and/or an exaggeration”, maintaining that if the true nature of the events were examined, his conduct would not be classified as misconduct.

Despite that, his tenure has come to an end.

Campbell thanked the parent body for their support throughout what he described as a “difficult chapter”.

“As a community, we now have the opportunity to put this period behind us and move forward together with renewed focus and purpose,” Campbell said. “As the saying goes, ‘Great communities are not built by avoiding challenges, but by facing them together and choosing to grow.’ That spirit has been evident throughout this journey.”

