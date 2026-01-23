RECORDED | ConCourt delivers judgment on NPA appeal over Moroadi Cholota extradition

The Constitutional Court will deliver judgment on an appeal by the NPA over the extradition of Free State ex-premier Ace Magashule’s former personal assistant, Moroadi Cholota.
TimesLIVE
The Constitutional Court will deliver judgment on an appeal by the NPA over the extradition of Free State ex-premier Ace Magashule’s former personal assistant, Moroadi Cholota.
TimesLIVE
4
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.