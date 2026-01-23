South Africa

RECORDED | ConCourt delivers judgment on NPA appeal over Moroadi Cholota extradition

Moroadi Cholota, former personal assistant to ex-premier Ace Magashule, in the Free State High Court. File photo.
Moroadi Cholota, former personal assistant to ex-premier Ace Magashule, in the Free State High Court. File photo. (NPA Media)

The Constitutional Court will deliver judgment on an appeal by the NPA over the extradition of Free State ex-premier Ace Magashule’s former personal assistant, Moroadi Cholota.

