Mom appeals for help for 7-month-old baby needing R105,000 hearing aid

Baby Leago was born with a hearing problem and needs an imported hearing aid.

A first-time mother says she is struggling emotionally, psychologically, and financially after learning that her seven-month-old baby cannot hear and urgently needs a hearing aid costing about R105,000.

Dimakatso Diale, from Marble Hall in Limpopo, said her son Leago was admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at Witbank Life Cosmos Hospital in Mpumalanga shortly after birth in June last year, after doctors noticed that his ears were not normal.

“He was born, then admitted to the NICU because his ears weren’t normal, and scans were done to check what could have gone wrong,” she said.

While she was still in hospital, doctors told her that her baby was not responding to sound and would need to see an ear specialist.

“I went for specialists’ appointments, and it was confirmed that my son cannot hear and will need a hearing aid,” she said.

A doctor lent her a hearing aid to test her baby’s response. “The child was responsive to it, but a few weeks later, he was not responding to it anymore. Nothing can be done because it has reached its maximum volume,” she said.

Diale said the hearing aid her son needs, a bone-anchored hearing aid, must be sourced from outside South Africa and costs about R105,000, an amount she cannot afford.

Her son will, after five years, also need reconstruction of the ears.

She said the experience has taken a heavy toll on her mental health, especially as a first-time mother.

“I’ve been struggling emotionally, psychologically and financially since I was in hospital.

“As a first-time mother, I did not expect this, considering that I tried natural birth only to find out during labour that my child was more than 4kg and I was switched to an emergency C-section.”

Diale said it was painful to watch her child grow up unable to hear.

“It is not easy to look at your child knowing he cannot hear me. I cry every time I think of the ups and downs of specialist doctors.”

She said doctors have not been able to explain why her baby was born with a hearing problem.

“They are telling me I failed to deliver a normal child without an absolute reason why this happened.”

Diale said she constantly questions herself. “Could it be my womb? The sperm from his father? Hereditary from my side or his father’s side? What could’ve gone wrong?”

Despite feeling overwhelmed, Diale said she is trying to remain strong for her child. She added that she feels isolated and unsupported.

“I have no one to cry to. I’m a firstborn child at home; my siblings are too young to understand this, and everyone believes the situation will change — my question is when and at what cost?”

The ongoing medical appointments have added to her financial strain, and access to mental health support remains difficult.

“I’m financially strained because of the ins and outs of doctor’s appointments,” said Diale. “I wish I were closer to a psychologist so I could walk to their offices every time I feel like breaking down, but the further they are, the costlier they become to attend.”

Diale said getting the correct hearing aid would bring her some peace of mind and help her son develop speech.

“Later he will need reconstruction of the ears, as one of them has an opening but the other is closed, and also the outer parts need to be reconstructed so that they can be able to trap sound,” said Diale.

Despite the challenges, Diale said she is holding on.

“It’s a lot, but I’m staying strong for the sake of my sanity and my child’s health,” she said.

People who would like to assist can donate via a BackaBuddy campaign set up to help fund the hearing aid.

