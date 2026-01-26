South Africa

RECORDED | DJ Warras murder trial continues

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

Victor Majola is accused of orchestrating the killing of the DJ last month. (Mukovhe Mulidzwi)

The man accused of killing media personality Warrick “DJ Warras” Stock is in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Monday for the verdict on his bail application.

Victor Majola is accused of orchestrating the killing of the DJ last month.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Gauteng expands smart DLTCs to underserved areas

2

JUSTICE MALALA | Scholar transport tragedy was not an accident, it was poor leadership

3

SA20 timing a boost, not a burden, for Proteas’ World Cup push, says Philander

4

Blast from the past: SA’s Hawk Makepula stops Filipino Melvin Magramo to clinch third world title

5

Mampara of the week: Julius Mkhwanazi

Related Articles