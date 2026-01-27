10-year-old ‘kidnapped’ outside Benoni primary school

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Police are hunting for suspects after a child was allegedly taken outside Lee Rand Primary School in in Benoni, Ekurhuleni.

Police are investigating the alleged kidnapping of a 10-year-old child outside Lee Rand Primary School in Benoni, Ekurhuleni, on Tuesday.

Details remain unclear with authorities at the scene as investigations continue.

Dumisani Thiri, from the Benoni community policing forum, confirmed the incident and said he arrived shortly after being alerted.

He said the police were there when he arrived.

Thiri said an eyewitness told him: “A white vehicle drove past the school along a one-way street, reached a stop sign and reversed back towards the school.

“The witness said gunshots were fired, but no-one was injured. The vehicle then stopped next to the child and [the kidnappers] allegedly took the child into the vehicle and drove away.”

The police have not confirmed the identity of the child or whether the child was a pupil at the school.

TimesLIVE