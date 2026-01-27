Man arrested with unlicensed firearm after disrupting traffic in Bushbuckridge

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A man was arrested after causing a disruption on the R40 in Bushbuckridge on Monday.

Police in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, arrested a 43-year-old man for allegedly being in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition after a public disturbance that disrupted traffic on the R40 in Dwarsloop on Monday.

Police spokesperson Mpho Nonyane-Mpe said a group of community members blocked the R40 near GA Beretta and GA Relane on Monday, forcing truck drivers to park across the road. They allegedly confiscated vehicle keys, bringing traffic to a standstill.

Officers were dispatched to the scene, where they engaged with the group and monitored the situation.

“While police were still in the area, information was received about another group causing disruption at a stop-and-go section on an uphill stretch of the same road. Officers responded immediately and dispersed the group from the roadway,” said Nonyane-Mpe.

The protesters haven’t had electricity since June 2025, and Eskom is refusing to help them

Community member Collins Makgoba said the public disturbance was mainly because of electricity. “The protesters haven’t had electricity since June 2025, and Eskom is refusing to help them,” he said.

During the operation, police noticed a man carrying a firearm. He was arrested after failing to produce a valid firearm license. A weapon with its serial number filed off and 12 live rounds of ammunition were seized.

Nonyane-Mpe said the suspect has been charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition and is expected to appear in the Bushbuckridge magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

Acting Mpumalanga police commissioner Maj-Gen Dr Zeph Mkhwanazi said the “arrest sends a strong message that the SAPS will not tolerate lawlessness, illegal possession of firearms or actions that threaten public safety”.

TimesLIVE