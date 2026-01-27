POLL | Do you think Icasa’s new data rollover rules benefit consumers?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) has introduced new regulations requiring mobile networks to automatically roll over unused data, voice and SMS bundles at no extra cost — a move aimed at strengthening consumer protection and ending the long-criticised practice of paid-for data expiring unused.

The rules are being welcomed by some consumers as a long-overdue win, particularly for prepaid users who buy longer-term bundles.

Others, however, are sceptical, warning that mobile operators may respond by increasing prices or reducing bundle options.

There are also concerns that people who rely on short-term or small data bundles may still be excluded from meaningful benefits.

TimesLIVE