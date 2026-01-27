UPDATE| Patients evacuated after fire at Paarl Hospital

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Early indications suggest that a vehicle parked next to the hospital building caught alight, causing the fire to spread to a part of the hospital structure.

The Western Cape department of health and wellness has confirmed that a small section of Paarl Hospital was affected by a fire earlier on Tuesday, which was swiftly contained.

Western Cape health and wellness MEC Mireille Wenger said the immediate priority was the safety of people in the facility.

“Our immediate priority was the safety of patients, staff and visitors, and I want to commend the hospital teams and emergency services for acting swiftly and professionally under pressure,” Wenger said.

“Thanks to their co-ordinated response, patients were safely relocated and no injuries were reported. We are now focused on restoring services as quickly and safely as possible, while ensuring continuity of care for all affected patients.”

According to the department, early indications suggested that a vehicle parked next to the hospital building caught alight, causing the fire to spread to a part of the hospital structure. The exact cause will be confirmed once investigations have been concluded.

The department said smoke from the fire necessitated the full evacuation of the facility as a precautionary measure.

“Patients were safely moved, and the reopening of clinical areas, as well as the phased return of patients, is taking place incrementally, as areas are assessed and declared safe. No injuries have been reported,” the department said.

The outpatient department sustained extensive damage. Maternity patients have been relocated to alternative healthcare facilities to ensure continuity of care.

The Drakenstein Municipality said its Fire and Rescue Services were called at 11.17am, and in less than an hour, firefighters had contained the blaze.

The municipality confirmed that all occupants on the ground, first, and second floors were safely evacuated.

TimesLIVE