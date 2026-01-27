WATCH | Woman in court for shooting and killing boy (5)

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Obakeng Minyuku's aunt Mmapula reacts after the woman who allegedly killed the 5-year-old boy appeared in court. Photo Veli Nhlapo

A woman from Temba in Hammanskraal made a brief appearance before the Moretele magistrate’s court on Tuesday in connection with the fatal shooting of a five-year-old boy.

Tselane Lebogang Mautla, 38, a neighbour of the victim, is charged with murder following the death of Obakeng Minyuku, who was shot on Saturday next to Mautla’s home.

The accused appeared before a packed courtroom, where the matter was postponed to February 4 for a formal bail application. Mautla became emotional during the proceedings.

Magistrate TA Mokgwatlheng informed Mautla that she faces a possible sentence of 15 years’ imprisonment if convicted.

However, should the court find that the murder was premeditated, she could face life imprisonment.

Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said a murder case was opened at Temba police station after the boy was shot.

She said the woman was arrested on Sunday.

Sowetan