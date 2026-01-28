Ekurhuleni transport MMC Andile Mngwevu found dead after Mozambique floods

Politics

Ekurhuleni MMC for roads and transport management Andile Mngwevu and four passengers who went missing during the Mozambique floods have been found deceased. (supplied)

His vehicle was recovered on Tuesday after a search lasting more than a week in the Chokwé area.

The ANC said Mngwevu was a disciplined and committed cadre of the movement whose political activism began at the age of 15 through Cosas while a pupil in KwaThema. He rose through the ranks to become its national organiser. He later served in the ANC Youth League. In the metro, he was also leader of government business.

