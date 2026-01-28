South Africa

Elderly man dies in N2 crash near Jeffreys Bay

Police have opened a case of culpable homicide

Herald Reporter

An 80-year-old man was killed in a crash on Wednesday when his vehicle collided with a truck and caught on fire. (EUGENE COETZEE)

An 80-year-old man was killed in a crash on Wednesday when his vehicle collided with a truck and caught on fire.

Police spokesperson W/O Majola Mkohli said the fatal incident occurred at about 4.30am on the N2 between Mondplaas and Jeffreys Bay.

“It is alleged that a collision between a truck and a VW Tiguan occurred at about 4.30am, and the Tiguan immediately caught alight on impact. The deceased was the driver of the Tiguan and the only occupant,” he said.

The police have opened a case of culpable homicide for further investigation and the circumstances surrounding the incident forms part of the investigation.

The Herald

