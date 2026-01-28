South Africa

Man wanted after woman killed and another brutally assaulted in Limpopo

Dennis Hlako-Mabetwa is wanted in connection with a murder in Seshego and attempted murder in Mookgophong

Mmatumelo Lebjane

Mmatumelo Lebjane

A tyre burst foiled the attempted escape of five suspects who led police on a high-speed chase from Westbury to Florida at the weekend.
Limpopo police are searching for a man suspected of carrying out violent attacks on two women in separate incidents that left one dead on Monday. Stock photo. (123rf.com/Ilkin Quliyev)

Police in Limpopo have launched an urgent manhunt for a man suspected of carrying out violent attacks on two women in separate incidents that left one dead on Monday.

Police asked the public for information to trace Dennis Hlako-Mabetwa, who is wanted in connection with an attempted murder in Mookgophong and the murder of his partner in Seshego.

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the suspect allegedly attacked the woman with a sharp object in Mookgophong on Monday, causing serious injuries. =

Dennis Hlako-Mabetwa is wanted by Limpopo police in connection with murder and attempted murder cases. (SAPS)

After the assault, he is believed to have travelled to Seshego, where he allegedly strangled his partner to death later the same day.

The cases of attempted murder and murder have been transferred to the provincial tracking team to intensify the search and ensure the suspect’s swift arrest.

Anyone with information is urged to contact:

  • Col Richard Boshomane on 079-894-5501;
  • W/O Phaladi Makola on 082-749-2233;
  • W/O Calvin Magoro on 079-780-3790;
  • Crime Stop on 08600-10111;
  • their nearest police station; or
  • via the MySAPS app.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Brown Mogotsi demands parliament fund his private security for ad hoc committee appearance

2

February fuel price drop on the cards for SA motorists

3

Gauteng clarifies scholar transport licences after operators raise concerns

4

Mbalula says there’s ‘prima facie’ evidence of wrongdoing in Joburg conference

5

US tourist rise debunks Trump’s ‘genocide’ claim, De Lille claims

Related Articles