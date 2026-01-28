Man wanted after woman killed and another brutally assaulted in Limpopo

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Police in Limpopo have launched an urgent manhunt for a man suspected of carrying out violent attacks on two women in separate incidents that left one dead on Monday.

Police asked the public for information to trace Dennis Hlako-Mabetwa, who is wanted in connection with an attempted murder in Mookgophong and the murder of his partner in Seshego.

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the suspect allegedly attacked the woman with a sharp object in Mookgophong on Monday, causing serious injuries. =

Dennis Hlako-Mabetwa is wanted by Limpopo police in connection with murder and attempted murder cases. (SAPS)

After the assault, he is believed to have travelled to Seshego, where he allegedly strangled his partner to death later the same day.

The cases of attempted murder and murder have been transferred to the provincial tracking team to intensify the search and ensure the suspect’s swift arrest.

Anyone with information is urged to contact:

Col Richard Boshomane on 079-894-5501;

W/O Phaladi Makola on 082-749-2233;

W/O Calvin Magoro on 079-780-3790;

Crime Stop on 08600-10111;

their nearest police station; or

via the MySAPS app.

TimesLIVE