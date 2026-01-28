POLL | Should firearms be totally banned in South Africa, even for self-defence?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Should firearms be banned in South Africa?

Recent figures show about 31 people are shot dead every day in South Africa, reflecting a 35% increase in gun-related murders.

Firearm-related crimes remain heavily concentrated in the Western Cape, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

According to reports from the SAPS and local media, South Africa saw a sharp spike in gun-related violence during the week of January 19 to 26, reigniting debate about stricter gun control and whether firearms should be banned altogether.

In the Cape Flats, police recorded 42 gang-related murders and 19 attempted murders between January 19 and 25, with a worrying rise in mass shootings.

One of the most brazen incidents occurred at the Booysens magistrate’s court on January 20, where gunfire at the court entrance left two people dead and three wounded.

Multiple firearm-related murders were reported in Butterworth in the Eastern Cape recently.

At the same time, police operations led to hundreds of firearms being seized. During Operation Shanela II (from January 12 to 18), SAPS arrested 16,621 suspects nationwide and confiscated 152 unlicensed firearms.

In KwaZulu-Natal, seven suspects were arrested on January 26 with 10 unlicensed firearms, including seven rifles, recovered.

Additional seizures were reported in Roodepoort, Atteridgeville and Germiston in Gauteng.

