South African film industry protests in Cape Town over funding woes

Cape Town and surrounding areas have been a favourite setting for filmmakers for many years. Stock photo.

South African actors protested outside parliament in Cape Town on Wednesday with other members of the local film and TV industry who say funding losses are threatening movie-making in the country.

Holding placards and wearing shirts stating “Save SA film & TV” and “Save our industry”, about 300-400 people attended the demonstration, with another one planned in Pretoria on Thursday.

South Africa has one of Africa’s most established film and TV industries and has long attracted foreign productions.

“We’re here today [Wednesday] because the government has largely ignored the film and TV sector,” said Unathi Malunga, an entertainment lawyer and former CEO of the South African Screen Federation.

“That has led to a loss of jobs, that has led to business going to other countries, and we are losing out on work as South Africans,” she told Reuters.

At the core of the complaints is a rebate system called the South African Film and Television Production Incentive, run by the trade, industry and competition department (DTIC), which aims to support the local film industry by helping to cover production expenditure for projects that meet certain criteria.

We want the government to be aware and be held accountable so that the film industry can again grow to what it’s been and what it should be — Melanie du Bois

A coalition of industry groups said in a memorandum delivered to parliament on Wednesday that meetings to approve projects for rebates had halted, bringing the industry to a standstill, and demanded they resume.

They also demanded an investigation into allegations of “mismanagement, maladministration, and governance failures” in the incentive programme, which they did not elaborate on.

A DTIC spokesperson declined to comment but said the department would respond directly to the coalition within their stated time frame of 10 days.

Industry members held a protest about the same issue last year but said their concerns were not addressed.

“We’re not getting funding,” said Melanie du Bois, who has acted in South African soap operas and in the popular Showmax drama series Spinners.

“We want the government to be aware and be held accountable so that the film industry can again grow to what it’s been and what it should be.”

