Wits gets R7m boost to support health sciences

Wits University warned earlier this year that the loss of US funding had put vital projects and skilled researchers at risk. File photo.

Wits University has secured a R7m grant from the Oppenheimer Memorial Trust to support health sciences researchers and students hit hard by US funding cuts.

The two-year grant will help cover salaries and operational costs for researchers and staff in the faculty of health sciences whose work was placed at risk after the sudden withdrawal or reduction of international funding.

Prof Lynn Morris, deputy vice-chancellor for research and innovation at Wits, said the support comes at a crucial time for the university and the country’s health research sector.

“The withdrawal of US funding has had a profound impact on health research in South Africa,” she said. “This grant from the Oppenheimer Memorial Trust allows us to retain critical skills, support emerging researchers and ensure continuity in work that has direct relevance to the health and well-being of our communities. We are grateful for this support.”

Postgraduate students and postdoctoral researchers are especially vulnerable during funding disruptions, she added.

“These researchers represent the future of our health sciences workforce. Supporting them now is an investment in the long-term sustainability of health research and innovation in the country.”

Health research is a public good, and the loss of funding places not only individual researchers at risk, but the broader research ecosystem. This grant is intended to provide breathing room for talented researchers and students whose work remains essential, even in a changing global funding climate — Tracy Webster, Oppenheimer Memorial Trust CEO

Earlier this year Wits warned that the loss of US funding had put vital projects and skilled researchers at risk. The university’s council stepped in with R22m to help, but it was still far short of what was needed.

Prof Aletta Millen, assistant dean for research in the faculty of health sciences, said the new grant would make a real difference.

“This grant provides critical support to our staff and postgraduate students at a time of great uncertainty, helping to protect livelihoods, sustain training and keep essential health research on track. We are deeply grateful for this support which makes a tangible difference to the people at the core of our faculty,” said Millen.

The funding will allow Wits to respond to the most urgent needs in the faculty, supporting both operational and programme costs.

Tracy Webster, CEO of the Oppenheimer Memorial Trust, said the trust recognises the urgency of the situation.

“Health research is a public good and the loss of funding places not only individual researchers at risk but the broader research ecosystem,” she said. “This grant is intended to provide breathing room for talented researchers and students whose work remains essential, even in a changing global funding climate.”

The grant is part of the trust’s higher education funding portfolio. Morris said partnerships like this are vital as universities face a volatile global funding environment.

“As universities continue to navigate a volatile global funding environment, partnerships such as this play a crucial role in safeguarding our research excellence and ensuring that critical health research can continue despite external challenges.”

