Deputy minister declares Stellenbosch ready for 2026 despite NSFAS glitches

Deputy minister of higher education and training Dr Mimmy Gondwe has confirmed that Stellenbosch University is ready for the 2026 academic year, while noting that challenges around NSFAS still remain.

The university was the first stop on Gondwe’s national readiness tour on Monday, where she met the executive management, student leaders and representatives of National Student Financial Aid (NSFAS). Gondwe praised the institution’s student-centred approach and described the visit as “very successful”.

She said the purpose of the national visit was to assess readiness and minimise disruptions at the start of the academic year, especially in a higher education system under strain.

“We are experiencing serious pressure in the sector, especially around access to higher education,” she said. She added that expanding access would require blended learning models, stronger private sector partnerships and clearer public understanding of admission requirements.

Welcoming the deputy minister, rector and vice-chancellor Prof Deresh Ramjugernath said the university placed a high premium on the start of the academic year and the overall student experience.

“Our focus is not only on the academic journey, but on the holistic development of students as individuals and citizens,” said Ramjugernath. He pointed to the recent creation of an executive portfolio for the dean of students as a strategic move to strengthen student wellbeing and support beyond the formal curriculum.

Registrar Dr Ronel Retief said more than 17,800 students had already registered, with half of the first years completing registration within days of the system opening. She said funding and historic debts remained the most persistent challenges, but the university had set up a student debt working group fund to help students in need.

“This is a very deliberate and structured process,” said Retief. “Our aim is to enable access without placing the university’s long-term sustainability at risk.”

Acting COO Prof Nicola Smith said student debt had risen by more than 25% over the past decade, with delayed NSFAS payments placing “significant strain on institutional cash flow”.

Accommodation was another major focus. Deputy registrar Dr Celeste Nel said the university managed 8,400 residence beds, which were 99% full, alongside about 4,000 private accommodation beds. The number was expected to grow to 6,000 by March.

Acting dean of students Dr Leslie van Rooi said the university has also maintained at least 90 emergency accommodation beds for students arriving without housing. “No student is turned away because they cannot pay,” said Van Rooi.

Gondwe raised concerns about NSFAS’s annual reclassification of SU’s accommodation, saying the high cost of living in Stellenbosch warranted a more stable metro classification.

Student leaders from the interim SRC said funding, accommodation, and historic debt remained the most pressing issues. NSFAS representative Mpho Matlala urged students to lodge appeals early.

Despite some student funding issues, the deputy minister said she is “very impressed” and declared that “Stellenbosch University is ready for the 2026 academic year”.

