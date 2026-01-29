Fifteen-year-old among suspects in Kariega firearm seizure

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Two suspects were arrested, and two firearms recovered in Kariega on Tuesday. Stock photo.

Two more illegal firearms were recovered by Nelson Mandela Bay police, bringing the total to about 50 firearms being removed off the streets since the start of 2026.

Police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg said in one of the latest incidents, two suspects were arrested, and two firearms recovered in Kariega on Tuesday.

“SAPS Kamesh were busy with a crime-prevention operation in the policing area when they received information of firearms at the temporary housing settlement in Blikkiesdorp, Kariega.

“During the search of the premises in Blikkiesdorp the members arrested three suspects. The first suspect, 15, was found in possession of a .357 magnum revolver with six live rounds of ammunition; the second suspect, 30, was found in possession of a 7.65 pistol and 12 live rounds of ammunition.

“Both were detained on charges of possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.”

She said a third suspect, 18, was also detained on charges of possession of suspected stolen property, namely copper cable.

“The 15-year-old suspect was released into the care of his mother. The other two suspects were detained, and both will appear in the Kariega Magistrate Court during the week.”

Nelson Mandela Bay District Commissioner, Maj-Gen Vuyisile Ncata, welcomed the arrests and the recovery of the firearms, commending members for their commitment and responsiveness.

He highlighted that, apart from the two firearms recovered in this incident, about 50 firearms had been recovered across the district during January.

Ncata said intelligence-driven operations would continue, as the removal of illegal firearms from communities remained a key priority in the fight against violent crime.

The Herald