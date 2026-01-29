Mental state of murder-accused Garden Route artist questioned

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Garden Route artist accused of murdering a woman he had recently started dating may be sent to a psychiatric hospital for evaluation following the advice of a district surgeon.

Bevan van Druten appeared in the Plettenberg Bay magistrate’s court on Thursday, where the matter was once again postponed. He stood alone in the dock with his long hair and beard, wearing a blue buttoned shirt.

The court heard that his legal representative needed time to consult with the accused and his family regarding the district surgeon’s recommendation he be sent to the Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital for mental observation and evaluation. Only then will a formal bail application be able to proceed.

The state has already indicated it will opposed bail.

The 53-year-old artist is accused of killing former Plettenberg Bay detective Nicky van Heerden, 54. It is understood the two had only recently started dating.

Her body was found at Rivertides near Keurbooms Beach on the night of January 18, after police responded to a report of a woman screaming. She was reportedly lying on a dune next to Van Druten’s abandoned bakkie. He handed himself over to the police the next morning.

GBV is a crisis in SA. It affects all cultures — every home and every family is affected. I hope this case will move things forward, and people will be more passionate and willing to help — Sarah Duijvestijn, GBV ambassador in Plettenberg Bay,

State prosecutor Cameron Roode told the court that the state had obtained an affidavit from the district surgeon. The letter, according to Roode, recommended that Van Druten be sent to a mental institution for a psychiatric evaluation.

Defence attorney Linda Mfunduko told the court he first needed to speak to the family of the accused before deciding if his client should be examined. He then asked magistrate Stephan Lourens to postpone the matter to February 6. Mfunduko asked the prosecutor to explain to the court why the state was opposing bail.

Roode said the case was a schedule 6 offence, meaning Van Druten must prove exceptional circumstances for bail to be granted. “The state is relying on the seriousness of the charges, which include domestic violence and murder,” Roode said.

Gender-based violence (GBV) ambassador in Plettenberg Bay, Sarah Duijvestijn, said she was glad the case was receiving publicity. “GBV is a crisis in SA. It affects all cultures. I hope this case will move things forward, and people will be more passionate and willing to help,” she said.

Another activist, Victoria Rowe, said it was devastating for families, victims and supporters when cases dragged on. “People start forgetting names, they start forgetting the victims, and if you constantly have to go to court, you get frustrated. We are here to support victims and their families through such processes, just like in this case,” she said.

She said the law needed to protect women, and President Cyril Ramaphosa could not simply declare GBV a national disaster or crisis without putting laws and preventive measures in place to help women.

Van Druten remains in custody.

