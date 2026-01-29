Parliament hears of SAPS deterioration, disciplinary failures and wasteful expenditure

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

MPs at the ad hoc committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system, in Cape Town.

Rising murder rates, a collapse in internal discipline and the inefficient use of police resources were cited as evidence of a 20-year decline in the performance of the South African Police Service (SAPS).

These submissions were made by Jean Redpath, a researcher from the Dullah Omar Institute at the University of the Western Cape, to parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating corruption in the criminal justice system.

This was one of many public submissions made by organisations to help the committee with its work.

The submissions follow serious allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi in July regarding criminal syndicates and cartels infiltrating justice structures.

Redpath noted that the murder rate has surged from 29 per 100,000 people in 2011 to 46 per 100,000 in recent years.

“We have regressed from all the gains we previously made. The police’s role is excruciating to the operation of the criminal justice system,” Redpath said on Wednesday.

The research further illustrated a sharp decline in public confidence and investigative capacity. According to the institute:

Only 22% of South Africans now express trust in the police, down from 46% in 2011.

The police service has shrunk from 27,000 detectives in 2014 to about 16,000 in 2025 which has led to a drop in conviction rates.

In 2001, roughly 243,000 offenders were sentenced to prison annually. According to National Prosecuting Authority reports, that figure has dropped to just 52,000, Redpath said.

She noted that disciplinary actions dropped from more than 5,000 cases in 2011 to fewer than 2,000 recently.

“More disciplinaries don’t mean that people are behaving more badly, it means that the state is taking action and when you see a huge drop like that you should be concerned.”

On the topic of “wasteful expenditure,” Redpath noted that while SAPS’s spending has increased, the correlation between budget and safety has vanished since 2016.

“That’s no longer the case. The more we spend, we don’t get the benefits in the way we used to.”

SAPS CFO Lt-Gen Puleng Dimpane previously testified that the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) cost R435m between 2018 and late 2025, driven largely by overtime and travel.

However, Redpath identified an entry in the annual personnel expenditure table of R8.6bn associated with only eight persons.

“This suggests they are earning a billion each,” Redpath noted, clarifying that while this likely covers various task teams’ overtime and accommodation, it remains entirely unaccounted for in public records."

She urged the committee to investigate exactly how many task teams are funded and why this “extremely large” sum is not transparently earmarked.

She compared this to the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption, which receives a total budget of only R260m.

Redpath addressed suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu’s directive to disband the PKTT, urging a balanced interpretation of ministerial powers. She noted that while the national commissioner manages the service, the minister is ultimately responsible for policing policy and must be held accountable by parliament.

“We want to urge caution about blanket kinds of interpretations of the law. The constitution says the national commissioner controls and manages the police service, subject to the directions of the minister, and the minister is responsible for the policing, which means parliament can hold him to account for the performance of the police.

The institute urged parliament to amend both the SAPS and NPA Acts to specifically address corruption and the systemic decline in the criminal justice system’s operations.

Earlier, the ad hoc committee heard that controversial North West businessman Brown Mogotsi has demanded that parliament foot the bill for his personal security team’s travel and accommodation as a condition for his appearance before the committee.

Mogotsi is scheduled to testify on Thursday regarding his alleged role as a “middleman”, or “fixer”, who facilitated criminal infiltration and political interference in the criminal justice system.