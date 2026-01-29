POLL | Should bail be made more difficult for people charged with serious financial crimes?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The release of City of Johannesburg Social Housing Company CEO Themba Mathibe on R50,000 bail has reignited debate around the bail system, particularly for suspects accused of serious financial crimes.

Mathibe appeared in the Alexandra magistrate’s court on money laundering charges after being arrested on Monday.

According to court proceedings, he was allegedly found in possession of a substantial amount of cash at the time of his arrest.

The case has again raised questions about whether bail requirements for offences such as fraud, corruption and money laundering are too lenient, especially given the impact of corruption on public services and state resources.

Critics argue suspects in high-level financial crimes often have the means to interfere with investigations or flee, while others maintain bail is a constitutional right and should not be used as a form of punishment before conviction.

