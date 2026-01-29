SA air force helicopters rescued sailor, 759 Mozambicans in January

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

By Guy Martin

The South African Air Force (SAAF) is preparing to celebrate its establishment on Friday, and it will have much to be proud of after rescuing nearly 800 people in January alone.

Heavy rain across Mozambique and the northern part of South Africa this month resulted in heavy flooding and saw the SAAF spring into action. Under the command of air component commander Col Khuliso Tshiololi, the air force search and rescue team was deployed from January 18 to 28 in support of flood relief operations in Mozambique.

“The mission formed a critical component of the broader disaster relief effort undertaken in response to the emergency situation that affected thousands of civilians,” Maj Lebogang Phakathi reported for the SAAF.

Operating with an Oryx and two A109 helicopters, the search and rescue team braved relentless weather and difficult conditions to reach people in need, successfully rescuing 759 civilian men, women and children to date in Mozambique.

After the search and rescue operation, the Mozambican government, the SAAF and humanitarian organisations and partners commenced emergency response efforts, providing food, clean water and temporary shelters to affected communities. Air force aircraft continue to play a vital role in ensuring food parcels are delivered safely to areas of operation, which include Palmeira, Massingir, Chokwe, Mbacana, Chicossana, Bouchine and Messa, while also transporting additional relief supplies and meeting urgent needs, Phakathi reported.

“Though floodwaters are slowly receding, the scale of destruction remains immense. Support will be required not only to restore immediate stability but also to fully recover and rebuild what has been ruined by the flood disaster. Severe damage to crops and livestock has left many families without sources of income and the task of rebuilding livelihoods will demand time, significant resources and sustained cooperation across institutions and communities,” the SAAF said.

Lt-Coll Zanele Vayeke, officer commanding 87 helicopter flying school, A109 commander, flying over the flood-damaged area in Palmeira, Mozambique. (SA Air Force/SANDF)

SAAF aircrew involved in the Mozambique operations include Oryx commander Maj Jaun-Pierre Hendrick du Preeze, co-pilot Maj Jacobus Johannes Blom and flight engineer Sgt Johanna Magrieta Muller. A109 crew are commander Lt-Col Zanele Vayeke, co-pilot Maj Tumelo Motse, flight engineer Sgt Kamogelo Raphiri, commander Maj Simphiwe Moloi and flight engineer Sgt Scelo Kwanele Mpontshane.

In South Africa, an Oryx and A109 were activated in the week of January 12 to 16 to assist with flood relief efforts in Limpopo and Mpumalanga. Among others they rescued people from game lodges trapped by flood waters.

A BK117 helicopter from 15 squadron Charlie flight based at air force station Port Elizabeth earlier this month carried out a rescue of a different kind when it medically evacuated an injured sailor from a merchant vessel off the Eastern Cape.

On January 7 2026, 15 squadron Charlie flight executed a complex and time-sensitive medical evacuation mission after an urgent request from the maritime rescue coordination centre. The call-out concerned a 40-year-old male who was in shock and sustained serious injuries to his arm and chest while aboard the Sea Harmony bulk carrier. At the time of the incident, the vessel was located about 16 nautical miles east of Cape Recipe, off the coast of Gqeberha. (SANDF)

On January 7, the maritime rescue co-ordination centre made an urgent request to 15 squadron Charlie flight for air support after a 40-year-old sailor sustained serious injuries to his arm and chest while aboard the Sea Harmony bulk carrier. At the time of the incident, the vessel was located about 16 nautical miles east of Cape Recipe, off the coast of Gqeberha.

The BK117 departed air force station Port Elizabeth with pilot Maj Corrie Oberholzer and flight engineer Flight Sgt Letladi Mahlakwana on board, two police search and rescue divers and one paramedic. The rescuers were hoisted onto the deck, while the vessel was under way at about 10 knots, in challenging maritime conditions, Lt Siphesihle Gqirana reported for the SAAF.

The paramedic stabilised the patient in the ship’s hospital before being safely hoisted off the vessel and transported by air to St George’s Hospital in Gqeberha.

Gqirana said the mission not only ensured the safe transfer of a critically injured patient but also reaffirmed the SAAF’s unwavering commitment to saving lives whenever and wherever called upon.

These and other achievements will most likely be under the spotlight at the annual SAAF Prestige Parade on Friday at air force mobile deployment wing. The chief of the SAAF, Lt-Gen Wiseman Mbambo, will preside over the parade and the sports awards night and prestige night earlier in the week.

The SAAF said the core purpose of the parade is to showcase the air capabilities and assets it is is operating and award those who performed excellently throughout the previous year. Members will be celebrated for their hard work and service by Mbambo.

SAAF aircraft have been spotted over Pretoria practising for Friday’s parade, which is expected to include fly pasts by a C-130 Hercules transport, four PC-7 turboprop trainers, two Hawk Mk 120 jet trainers, two Caravan transports, a King Air, two Rooivalk attack helicopters and a VIP jet.

This year the SAAF marks its 106th anniversary after it was officially established on February 1 1920, making it the second oldest independent air force in the world after the Royal Air Force. The SAAF succeeded the South African Aviation Corps formed in February 1915.

This article was republished with permission from DefenceWeb