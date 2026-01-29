School complaint hotline launched by Bosa

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Build One South Africa leader Mmusi Maimane says they are ready to facilitate resolution of issues at schools such as water and sanitation problems, textbook shortages, placement delays and infrastructure challenges. File photo.

Mmusi Maimane’s Build One South Africa (Bosa) movement has launched a complaint hotline email to facilitate resolution of challenges at schools.

It said all issues lodged through the hotline will be compiled and presented to the minister of basic education and the responsible parliamentary committee for attention.

Bosa said schools can report issues such as water and sanitation problems, textbook shortages, placement delays and infrastructure challenges.

“We encourage parents, teachers and pupils who have information regarding schools in their area to contact us. We believe every pupil deserves a conducive learning environment. By gathering firsthand feedback through the school complaints hotline, we aim to advocate for necessary improvements swiftly.”

Access to education is first on its radar.

After the first two weeks of the 2026 academic year, there are pupils across South Africa who have not been placed in a state school.

“These young people should be in classrooms today, but instead they remain stuck in administrative backlogs and uncertainty as the system falls short at the most basic level.”

TimesLIVE