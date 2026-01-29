South African arrested by ICE in US for assault, driving drunk and illegal foreigner status

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Jacobus Lodevickus Janse van Rensburg was arrested on criminal charges in the US.

An Afrikaans man has been arrested in the US on charges of aggravated assault with a weapon, driving under the influence and illegal foreigner status.

The US immigration and customs enforcement (ICE) agency said in a public notice Jacobus Lodevickus Janse van Rensburg was in the country without valid paperwork. He was categorised as “a criminal illegal alien from South Africa”.

• AGGRAVATED ASSAULT W/A WEAPON

• ASSAULT

• DUI



Jacobus Lodevickus Janse Van Rensburg is a criminal illegal alien from South Africa. pic.twitter.com/W6cLFiIKtU — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) January 27, 2026

He was included in a list shared by the law enforcement authority under the tag: “Here’s a very small sampling of the dangerous criminal illegal aliens ICE removed from US communities in the past two days.”

Under President Donald Trump’s administration, Afrikaners have been admitted to the US under a “refugee resettlement programme” since mid-2025 over alleged discrimination against minorities and the high crime rate against farmers in SA.

It is not yet known what Janse van Rensburg’s circumstances are.

TimesLIVE