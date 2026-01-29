WATCH | 10 people killed in taxi and truck crash south of Durban

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A horrific morning crash between a truck and fully-laden taxi claimed at least 10 lives in Lotus Park south of Durban on Thursday.

Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said at least 10 people died in the accident on the R102 near Lotus Park.

About eight “critically injured” patients were taken to hospital.

At least 10 people died in a horrific crash between a taxi and truck on the R102 near Lotus Park, south of Durban on Thursday morning. 📹@AlsParamedics pic.twitter.com/wq22ng9pEc — Yasantha Naidoo (@NaidooYasantha) January 29, 2026

“Multiple emergency services are working together. eThekwini fire department is trying to cut the patients free from the wreckage.

Jamieson said during the collision, at about 7.30am, the truck left the roadway pinning the taxi against a tree.

He advised motorists to find alternative routes as first responders and police made their way to the scene.

“It’s quite a gruesome scene with multiple fatalities so it will be a long time for this scene will be active.”

