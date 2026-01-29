South Africa

WATCH | 10 people killed in taxi and truck crash south of Durban

Eight critically injured as rescue operations intensify to free trapped passengers

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

A horrific morning crash between a truck and fully-laden taxi claimed at least 10 lives in Lotus Park south of Durban on Thursday. (ALS PARAMEDICS)

Emergency workers responded to the scene of a horrific crash between a taxi and truck south of Durban on Thursday.

Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said at least 10 people died in the accident on the R102 near Lotus Park.

About eight “critically injured” patients were taken to hospital.

“Multiple emergency services are working together. eThekwini fire department is trying to cut the patients free from the wreckage.

Jamieson said during the collision, at about 7.30am, the truck left the roadway pinning the taxi against a tree.

He advised motorists to find alternative routes as first responders and police made their way to the scene.

“It’s quite a gruesome scene with multiple fatalities so it will be a long time for this scene will be active.”

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Toyota retains top carmaker crown in 2025 with record global sales

2

Khumalo drops WhatsApp chats to prove SAPS infiltration by ‘Big Five’ cartel

3

UCT student sells ice so she can afford to stay in class

4

JONATHAN JANSEN |Why more South African children will die in taxis on their way to school

5

TB bacteria use body’s own defences to survive, UCT study finds

Related Articles