South Africa

WATCH | Efforts to rescue entrapped driver in taxi and truck crash which claimed 11 lives

Witnesses claim the truck driver made a U-turn resulting in a head-on collision

Emergency responders extricated a taxi driver who was entrapped in his vehicle after a collision with a heavy-duty truck on Thursday. (ALS )

Emergency responders rescued a taxi driver who was entrapped in his vehicle after it collided with a truck, killing 11 people on Thursday morning.

Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said a heavy-duty tow truck was used to move the truck that collided and pinned the fully-laden passenger taxi against a tree on Thursday morning on Wanda Cele Road, near Lotus Park, south of Durban.

The eThekwini fire department used the jaws of life to extricate the critically injured driver and he was rushed to hospital.

Among the dead was a 13-year-old scholar.

Jamieson said eight other passengers were taken to hospital with serious to critical injuries.

Provincial transport and human settlements MEC Siboniso Duma said he was en route to the crash scene.

He said: “Witnesses have alleged the truck driver made a U-turn resulting in a head-on collision.

“It is for this reason I have mandated the Road Traffic Inspectorate team to work with Durban metro police and police as part of an investigation. We want to establish the cause of the accident.”

Duma said the tragedy comes after a historic 18% decrease in fatalities during the festive season.

