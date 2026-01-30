Call for decorum on X as politicians battle it out for public trust

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Decode Communications CEO Lorato Tshekeng revealed how several institutions grappled with credibility and accountability challenges, while others demonstrated meaningful operational and reputational turnarounds, such as Eskom.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has retained his ranking as the most followed South African leader on X when it comes to strategy and reach.

Ramaphosa topped the chart with 3.09-million followers, according to the annual South African government leaders on X report.

Notable categories for other leaders include:

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi leads for engagement with 599,000 followers;

Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie ranks tops for authenticity with 405,000 followers;

Home affairs minister Leon Schreiber, with 60,000 followers scored top for innovation; and

Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube, who has 31,000 followers, was praised for storytelling.

At a panel discussion on the report, CEO of Decode Communications Lorato Tshekeng said several institutions grapple with credibility and accountability challenges, while others demonstrate meaningful operational and reputational turnarounds, such as Eskom.

According to Tshekeng, Eskom’s resolution of load-shedding shifted the tone and substance of its digital engagement by offering a case study in how performance and communication must align to rebuild public trust.

“The results show digital platforms are no longer optional tools for government; they are the frontline of accountability.

“In 2026, we need a lot of leaders to show up on the platforms. Social media use is performative, and most brands and leaders fail to take the time to listen to what their audiences think and feel.”

Tshekeng said at least 85% of MECs are inactive on social media. KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape, the Free State, the Northern Cape, the North West, Limpopo and Mpumalanga showed no online activity. In contrast, Gauteng and the Western Cape recorded higher levels of engagement, particularly on X.

Songezo Zibi, Rise Mzansi leader and MP, spoke about the need for accountability.

“Digital platforms have become a battlefield. The space has become eroded with users exhibiting inappropriate, problematic and often deeply offensive behaviour. The platforms are saturated with misinformation, and society is overwhelmed with the volume of content.”

