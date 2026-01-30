Chinese fraud suspect extradited from SA

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A Chinese citizen is being extradited for fraud from South Africa, where has been hiding out since 2021.

Fujia Chen, 63, was placed in custody by officers from Interpol South Africa and handed over to a Chinese delegation.

He allegedly defrauded the Chinese government of R120m for running an unregistered foreign currency exchange business. He fled to SA after his accomplices were arrested in China.

“He was hiding in South Africa up until he attempted to apply for a US visa. He was arrested and has been in custody for the past six months. An extradition order was granted on January 20. He has been surrendered and is on a flight back to China, where he will stand trial for crimes committed,” Interpol SA said in a statement.

There are 18 other Chinese fugitives believed to be hiding in SA. Eleven have been placed on Interpol’s red notice and their arrest is imminent, the unit said.