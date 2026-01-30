Free State education department launches app to monitor scholar transport

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Educators can upload pictures of faulty vehicles and write up reports in real time, making it easier to act fast when problems are identified.

An app allowing school principals to report unsafe scholar transport vehicles directly to the department of education has been launched in the Free State.

While no scholar transport accidents have been reported in the past three quarters in the province, the department said the app was created after the tragic Vanderbijlpark crash that claimed the lives of 14 pupils.

“The system is designed to ensure that only roadworthy vehicles and properly licensed drivers are allowed to transport pupils,” it said.

“To operate legally, scholar transport vehicles must have a valid roadworthy certificate. Drivers must hold a valid professional driving permit (PDP), and operators must have an official operating permit.”

The department said it is also working with district and circuit managers to conduct regular compliance checks to strengthen enforcement measures.

