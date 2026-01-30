Madibeng mayoral bodyguards arrested after fatal shooting of air force sergeant

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Madibeng mayor Douglas Maimane's bodyguards were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of an air force sergeant.

Two bodyguards working for Madibeng mayor Douglas Maimane have been arrested after a South African Air Force sergeant was shot dead on the R80 in Hercules on Wednesday night.

The 36-year-old sergeant was stationed at the air force’s mobile deployment wing. He was killed at about 8.15pm on January 28.

According to the police report, officers were called to a shooting near Eskia Mphahlele Drive, where they found the man’s body lying next to the road. His wife, who witnessed the incident, told police they had been driving in a Ford Figo when a dark BMW SUV with flashing blue lights tried to pull them over.

She said they did not stop because the BMW was unmarked and did not have a siren. The couple continued driving and turned onto the R80 towards Mabopane, where they were later forced to stop.

The sergeant got out of the car to speak to the people in the BMW. Police said the driver and passenger also got out, and the passenger was carrying an R5 rifle. They questioned the sergeant about a missing rear number plate on his car.

When the men returned to their vehicle, the sergeant followed them and asked to see their identification.

As he approached the passenger side of the BMW, he was shot through the open window. He fell to the ground, and the BMW drove away and left the scene.

About two-and-a-half hours later, two suspects handed themselves in at Hercules police station. They told police they had been travelling with Maimane and claimed they were forced off the road by the deceased. They said they took the mayor to his home in Lethlabile for safety before driving to the police station in a different vehicle.

Police seized two 9mm pistols, an R5 rifle, a black BMW X3 and a white Toyota Fortuner.

The suspects were arrested on charges of murder, defeating the ends of justice and tampering with a crime scene.

Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confirmed to TimesLIVE the two suspects are expected to appear in court on February 2.

“Investigations are ongoing in this matter,” Nevhuhulwi said.

Maimane’s spokesperson, Tumelo Tshabalala, confirmed the arrests and said no comment would be made.

TimesLIVE