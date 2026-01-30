‘This clipper became my boss’: Taxi rank barber’s cuts and conversations

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sipho Maseko's barbershop chair at a taxi rank in Johannesburg is a grooming station and a safe space for taxi drivers to unwind. File image

At the MTN taxi rank on the busy corner of Plein and Edith Cavell streets, the buzz of a pair of hair clippers blends with the calls of taxi marshals and honking of minibus taxis.

Amid the chaos, 34-year-old Sipho Maseko works steadily under a faded umbrella, shaping fades and trimming beards while listening to taxi drivers who rush through his makeshift salon.

This is their resting spot, he said, gesturing to a group of drivers parked nearby. “When they take a break between trips, they come here for a cut and a chat,” said Maseko

His barbershop is basic: a wooden chair, a small mirror propped against a wall and a crate filled with clippers, combs and sprays. What it lacks in polish, it makes up for in trust.

Over time, his chair has become a grooming station and a safe space for drivers to unwind.

Maseko told TimesLIVE: “Taxi drivers go through a lot. They talk about long hours, traffic stress and sometimes how passengers treat them. Some even talk about problems at home. I listen. Sometimes they say they feel lighter after the cut.”

He began cutting hair as a teenager to earn pocket money. When formal jobs did not come his way, he turned his side skill into a full-time hustle at the rank three years ago.

“I didn’t want to sit at home. This clipper became my boss,” he said.

On good days, he makes between R300 and R500.

“It’s not steady. Some days you do five cuts, some days two. But the taxi drivers are loyal. They will always come back, even if it’s just for a quick line-up.”

Between cuts, Maseko often helps drivers clean their taxis or watches their vehicles while they grab lunch.

“We look out for each other here. It’s not only about money, it’s about respect. When one of us is struggling, the others help,” said Maseko.

He is also known for adding a touch of style to his small workspace, with a poster of faded celebrity hairstyles and a Bluetooth speaker playing amapiano and maskandi.

Maseko said: “I want people to feel good when they sit here. It’s not only a haircut, it’s confidence.”

The job has its challenges. “When it rains, I pack up. When it’s windy, the dust gets into everything. Sometimes police tell us to move because we are not in a formal space, but this is my business, I cannot just give up.”

For many taxi drivers, Maseko’s chair is part of their routine.

“He is fast, clean and affordable. You sit down for a cut, talk a bit and go back to work feeling fresh,” said Sibusiso Dlamini, a driver who stops by on Wednesdays.

Another regular is Thulani Nxumalo, a 30-year-old taxi driver who has been getting his hair cut by Maseko for more than two years. He said the barber’s chair has become a place where he can relax.

“Maseko can tell you my whole life. When I sit here, I talk about everything from my work stress to my family and even my dreams. He listens without judging. Sometimes I leave here feeling like I have been to therapy,” Nxumalo said with a laugh.

As the afternoon rush built up and taxis revved their engines, Maseko adjusted his mirror, plugged in his clippers and waved another driver over.

He said: “This job teaches you more about people than anything else. Every haircut comes with a story.”

