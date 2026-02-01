Bram Fischer Drive will never be the same. Tributes pour in for David Sejobe

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Tributes are pouring in for the well-known, energetic and friendly MultiChoice front-of-house security officer, David Sejobe, who worked at the group’s Randburg head office.

Sejobe was killed when a vehicle struck him while cycling to work on Friday morning.

He joined MultiChoice in 2015 and over the past decade became a familiar and cherished presence to employees, visitors and members of the public, widely known for his wave and smile to anyone driving or walking past 144 Bram Fischer Drive in Randburg.

Motorists would hoot in the early morning and afternoon commutes, and he would respond with a wave and sometimes a jump. He was also known for his lengthy commute to work on his bicycle.

He cycled daily from his home in Orange Farm to Randburg — a journey that took about two hours each way — after taking up cycling on the advice of his late father.

He had been encouraged to get on a bicycle after being diagnosed with diabetes and asthma.

“He cycled to work every day and was an avid long-distance cyclist who used sport to manage his health and inspire others,” said MultiChoice.

In 2022, Sejobe’s story captured national attention when MultiChoice, Fidelity Services Group and Cycle Lab surprised him during an interview on 702 with Relebogile Mabotja.

The companies offered to support him as he cycled from Orange Farm to Venda in honour of his late father’s tombstone unveiling, while also encouraging others living with diabetes and asthma to exercise.

As part of the initiative, SuperSport arranged a new bicycle and accessories, pledged to travel with Sejobe to document the journey, and Fidelity committed to providing a support vehicle, lights and cycling gear.

Fidelity Services Group CEO Wahl Bartmann even revealed that aerial support would be part of the journey.

“We will also have a chopper following him, and he will be issued an action camera to film the journey and some cash for goods on the way,” Bartmann said at the time.

Cycling expert, coach and Cycle Lab founder Andrew McLean also stepped in to support Sejobe by servicing his bike and ensuring he had proper nutrition to complete the demanding ride.

MultiChoice said Sejobe later participated in several major cycling events and continued to draw admiration for using his personal challenges to motivate others.

“His story motivated many people and reflected his determination, discipline and love of life,” the company said.

The group said beyond his resilience and health commitments, he was widely known for his professionalism, warmth and positive spirit, as well as for his genuine care.

“For many, David’s friendly greetings and daily interactions along Bram Fischer Drive became a welcome and uplifting part of the day. He represented the values of respect, kindness and human connection, and his contribution extended well beyond his formal role,” said Multichoice.

The group said information regarding memorial arrangements would be shared once confirmed and in accordance with the family’s wishes.

“MultiChoice will continue to honour David’s memory and the light he brought to our workplace and community.”

His colleagues have also set up a Back a Buddy crowdfund to help support his family, which has since surpassed its goal of R20,000.

Social media is flooded with tributes, with people giving relating their encounters with him.

Rest in eternal peace Bra David Sejobe Gone too soon! He always was positive calling people the Intelligent one, the CEO, the beautiful one , the command… ah man 💔💔💔💔💔💔 Rest Easy Bra Dee pic.twitter.com/MdAeVEoulU — Khen-si (@nkhensanimahway) January 31, 2026

Rest in peace Mr David Sejobe a forever smiling soul. Randburg won't be the same anymore. pic.twitter.com/2C58BymVFQ — phuti mathobela (@phuti_mathobela) January 31, 2026

Rip David our biggest cheerleader in Randburg, he worked at head office of @MultiChoiceGRP . We lost a happy soul here 💔 #RIPDavidSejobe pic.twitter.com/hNfiBR2h5B — Drip is forever baby 🐬 (@Papa_Wizlee) January 31, 2026

