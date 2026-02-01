Lawyers for Hawks KZN head Senona looking into his ‘unlawful’ removal from office

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Lawyers representing KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Maj-Gen Lesetja Senona say they are still trying to establish the facts surrounding what they called his unlawful removal from his office on Saturday.

Senona’s attorney Rudolph Baloyi told TimesLIVE on Sunday that Senona and his secretary were allegedly removed from his office and his laptop was confiscated by an SAPS officer whose name is known to TimesLIVE.

“The officer told him that they have been instructed by Gen [Nhlanhla] Mkhwanazi [KZN police commissioner] that they must remove him from office, take his office keys and laptop. Gen Senona was then escorted out of his office and the building, then followed home,” Baloyi said.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said police would issue a statement later but did not want a “to-and-fro situation” while there were commissions of inquiry going on.

According to Baloyi, when Senona arrived home, there were numerous police and unmarked vehicles outside, which made him feel that his safety was compromised, as he was allegedly followed for reasons unknown to him.

Baloyi maintained that even if Senona is under investigation, only his employer can suspend him from his official duties.

“We then contacted the acting head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) yesterday and they said they are not aware of what happened. So this whole thing is unlawful because it’s only the employer (DPCI) that can take action against Gen Senona [in terms of suspending him],” Baloyi said.

He said they were still trying to determine exactly what transpired with regards to Senona’s removal and to seek recourse.

Last week, Senona was among five police officers fingered in the Madlanga commission’s preliminary report.

In a statement, the presidency said it welcomed the recommendation of criminal investigations, and urgent decisions on prosecution, as well as recommendations on the employment status and suspension of individuals.

Hawks spokesperson Brig Thandi Mbambo said on Sunday Senona remains the head of the Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal.

“The DPCI is not in anyway involved in Maj-Gen Senona being kicked out of the building — this should be taken up with the office of Lt-Gen Mkhwanazi,” she said.

“Any internal disciplinary measures against any employee remains between the employee and employer and cannot be discussed in the public domain,” she said.

The latest development comes hot on the heels of Senona’s recent testimony before the Madlanga commission of inquiry, where he was questioned over his relationship with suspected crime kingpin Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, who is facing attempted murder charges.

During his three-day appearance before the commission, Senona admitted that Matlala was “like a younger brother” to him.

He told the commission that he initially did not know Matlala was linked to criminal activities and claimed he cut ties with him once he became aware of the allegations.

Despite this, evidence presented before the commission showed that Senona forwarded sensitive police information to Matlala and even advised him on matters related to a tender with the South African Police Service (SAPS).

The EFF on Friday called for Senona’s immediate removal, arrest and criminal prosecution describing his relationship with Matlala as deeply troubling.

The party also expressed concern that Senona had shared police affidavits and other sensitive information with Matlala, including a document containing confidential details about police officers and their deployments.

Senona told the commission he did not read the full document before forwarding it — an explanation that the commissioners said they found implausible.

“These revelations alone, which expose that the lives of officers were auctioned to criminals by Senona, should have resulted in his arrest immediately outside the Madlanga Commission venue,” the EFF said.

The party said the matter demonstrated that Senona was unfit to hold any position of authority within South Africa’s criminal justice system and called for a full investigation into all charges arising from his conduct.

The EFF also urged authorities to conduct a transparent probe into all officials who may have worked alongside Senona in the alleged activities.

TimesLIVE