Airline crews cautioned about Nipah virus after India cases confirmed

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Transmission of the Nipah virus can occur from direct contact with infected animals such as bats and farm animals such as pigs or horses and by consuming fruit or fruit products such as raw date palm juice contaminated by infected fruit bats.

The health department says it is monitoring an outbreak of Nipah virus, also known as NiV, which was detected in India with two positive cases confirmed.

“There is no immediate risk to South Africa, and there is no need for the public to panic,” the department said, adding it has been inundated with queries.

“Scientists have advised at this stage there is a very low risk outside the affected countries and there is no need for screening at ports of entry.”

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) is offering training to the Civil Aviation Authority as part of efforts to assist in communicating the message through airlines and airport staff, the department said.

Symptoms of the Nipah virus include fever, headache, difficulty breathing and coughing.

Laboratory testing is available at the NICD.

The Nipah virus is a zoonotic virus, usually transmitted from animals such as bats to humans, but can also be transmitted through contaminated food or directly between people.

This can occur from direct contact with infected animals such as bats and farm animals such as pigs or horses and by consuming fruits or fruit products such as raw date palm juice contaminated by infected fruit bats.

According to the World Health Organisation, there is no treatment or vaccine available for the virus.

“This means non-pharmaceutical interventions such as hygiene practices remain one of the most effective prevention methods to reduce the spread of the virus,” the department said.

“People can reduce the risk of animal-to-human transmission by wearing gloves and other protective clothing while handling sick animals such as pigs or horses and during slaughtering and culling procedures.”

TimesLIVE