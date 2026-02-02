Anti-corruption veteran Leonard Lekgetho appointed acting SIU head

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Leonard Gaoretelelwe Lekgetho has been appointed acting head of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

He succeeds Andy Mothibi who has been appointed national director of public prosecutions.

The SIU said Lekgetho is a leader whose career has been a relentless pursuit of justice, integrity and accountability.

“His appointment is one of continuity in the fight against corruption. It began on the front lines as a special investigator with the Scorpions, where he honed his skills in investigating fraud, organised crime and cybercrime offences,” the SIU said in a statement on Monday.

The SIU said Lekgetho is a long-standing leader at the unit with more than 20 years’ experience.

“Within the SIU, Mr Lekgetho rose through key leadership roles, from chief forensic investigator to projects director, chief national investigations officer, chief operations officer and now the acting head of the SIU.”

The SIU said Lekgetho has been the heartbeat of many SIU investigations.

“He continues to deepen his oversight of high-profile investigations and expand his strategic command, preparing him to lead the institution he has helped to shape.

“His extensive academic and professional training underscore his authority. He holds an LLB, a BSc. Honours in geographic information systems, and specialised diplomas in criminal justice, cyber law, advanced project management and other [subjects].”

It said Lekgetho strengthened his leadership with training at the FBI Academy in Washington DC and the Commonwealth Africa Anti-Corruption Centre, which helped him develop both a national and global perspective on anti-corruption strategy and institutional governance.

“As acting head, Mr Lekgetho pledges to guide the SIU with unwavering principles, operational excellence, and a steadfast commitment to its mandate.”

