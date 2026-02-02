Child, 6, found dead under bed after ‘beating by father’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A child has died, allegedly at the hands of his father. Stock photo

Fouriesburg police have arrested a 28-year-old man on a charge of murder after the body of his six-year-old son was discovered hidden under a bed in their home.

The child was last seen by his grandmother on Thursday.

“It is alleged that on that day, the father assaulted the child with a wooden stick in the presence of the grandmother,” police said. “She questioned him about his actions, and he responded that he could do as he pleased with his child. This was the last time the grandmother saw the boy.”

On Sunday, at about 10.40am, a community member from Mashaeng, near Fouriesburg, entered the suspect’s residence and noticed unusual darkness and disorder in one of the bedrooms.

“Clothes were scattered around the room, which raised suspicion. Upon shining a cellphone light under the bed, the community member made the shocking discovery of the child’s body.

“Police and emergency medical services were summoned to the scene, where the child was declared dead. Visible bruises were noted on the body.”

TimesLIVE