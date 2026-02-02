Conjoined twin boys born at Limpopo hospital

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A 29-year-old mother has delivered male conjoined twins at Mankweng Tertiary Hospital in Limpopo.

“The twins were successfully delivered, and both are stable and receiving care in the neonatal intensive care unit,” the health department said.

“Initial assessments indicate the babies are joined at the abdomen.

“Further evaluations are being done by neonatologists and paediatric surgeons to define the anatomy and formulate a comprehensive management plan.

“The mother is in good condition and is receiving care from relevant specialists.”

She gave birth at the hospital on January 28 after being referred there from Maputha Malatjie Hospital when the diagnosis of conjoined twins was made during labour.

