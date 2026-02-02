Disciplinary hearing of suspended GPAA CEO Kedibone Madiehe begins

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kedibone Madiehe, CEO of the Government Pensions Administration Agency, was suspended this week amid allegations of procurement misconduct involving contracts exceeding R1bn. Picture: SUPPLIED

The disciplinary hearing into the conduct of suspended CEO of the Government Pensions Administration Agency (GPAA), Kedibone Madiehe, commenced on Monday.

“This follows the completion of comprehensive forensic investigations conducted by three independent firms into allegations of governance irregularities and financial misconduct within the agency,” the ministry of finance said in a statement on Monday.

The ministry said Madiehe has been formally furnished with the investigative findings and the related charges that will form the basis of the proceedings.

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana placed the CEO on precautionary suspension in August last year after allegations of serious misconduct concerning high-value procurement transactions.

“The disciplinary action was implemented in accordance with the President’s Minute No 191 of 2025 and the applicable disciplinary code for senior management services, which delegates authority to the minister of finance to institute disciplinary processes concerning these allegations.”

The ministry said to safeguard the legal integrity of the hearings and to ensure that the rights of the suspended CEO were not unduly prejudiced, the specific terms of reference or the full investigative reports will not be published at this stage.

