Johannesburg metro cops bust unqualified doctor in Midrand

A woman who practiced as a doctor for 10 years, allegedly without proper qualifications, has been apprehended by the Johannesburg metro police.
The 50-year-old woman faces charges of fraud and contravention of the Health Professions Act.
The metro police said she was unable to produce documents authorising her to practice medicine, including a valid practice number.
“The suspect admitted she had not completed her medical practitioner studies and did not possess the required qualifications or certificates. She said she had been practicing as a medical practitioner for more than 10 years without valid documentation.
“Professional driving permit certificates and documents with different medical doctors’ names were found in her consulting room.”
Officers also seized sick notes, prescriptions and eye screening certificates.
